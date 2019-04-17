DeltaChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $16,805.00 and $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00502517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045981 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005148 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003455 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,031,195,766 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

