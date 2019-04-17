Delizia Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (DELIZ)

Delizia (CURRENCY:DELIZ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Delizia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Delizia has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Delizia has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Delizia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delizia alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021396 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Delizia

Delizia is a coin. Delizia’s total supply is 283,519 coins. Delizia’s official Twitter account is @DeliziaCoin . Delizia’s official website is www.deliziaproject.com

Delizia Coin Trading

Delizia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delizia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delizia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delizia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delizia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.