Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after buying an additional 210,597 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,714,000 after buying an additional 83,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

Shares of DE opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/deere-company-de-holdings-cut-by-leavell-investment-management-inc.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.