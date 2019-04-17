Declan Doogan Sells 88,825 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $5,189,156.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,843,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Declan Doogan sold 38,825 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,093,444.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Declan Doogan sold 5,351 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $287,134.66.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Declan Doogan sold 11,175 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $599,985.75.

On Friday, March 1st, Declan Doogan sold 50,595 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $2,386,566.15.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Declan Doogan sold 27,045 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,217,565.90.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $94,507.44.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Declan Doogan sold 40,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,772,400.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

