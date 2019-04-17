DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Markel makes up 3.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $276,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K Bruce Connell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $968.78 per share, with a total value of $193,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total transaction of $106,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,321,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE MKL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,012.34. 45,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,535. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

