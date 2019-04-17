DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Qiwi PLC (QIWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 7,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,750. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $16.29. Qiwi had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

