DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Momo Inc (MOMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 55.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after buying an additional 157,954 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 24.9% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 4,328,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,040. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

