Datacoin Price Tops $0.0004 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $13,324.00 and $0.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3,827.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00085944 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020928 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004659 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00112024 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 36,390,318 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.