Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 342,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total value of C$7,633,440.00.

TSE:PD opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

