D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (BANF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 29.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

