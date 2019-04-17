D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in NVE Corp (NVEC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NVE by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 365,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. NVE Corp has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.31.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEC. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

