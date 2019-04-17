D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

