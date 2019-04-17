CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,453,000 after purchasing an additional 344,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 8,038,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. FIG Partners lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

