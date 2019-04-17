Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,010 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,812 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,865,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after purchasing an additional 487,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85,137.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 343,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 343,103 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $87.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

