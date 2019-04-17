Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Kellogg (K)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $5,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

NYSE:K traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 46,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,919. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

