CSX (CSX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in CSX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.