CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $243,980.00 and $1,806.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00373022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.01055586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208422 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006375 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

