CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.79-5.89 for the period.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $124.17. 3,215,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.