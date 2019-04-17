Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (55) (($0.72)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Crossword Cybersecurity stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.12). 837 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56. Crossword Cybersecurity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 554.50 ($7.25).

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Crossword Cybersecurity in a report on Monday, February 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/crossword-cybersecurity-ccs-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.