Critical Survey: WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) vs. COBHAM PLC/ADR (CBHMY)

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 0.86 -$107.22 million $1.42 6.24 COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.64 billion 1.32 $101.29 million $0.15 19.53

COBHAM PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. COBHAM PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and COBHAM PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 0 5 0 3.00 COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COBHAM PLC/ADR beats WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

