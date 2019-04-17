Critical Contrast: Adesto Technologies (IOTS) and Finisar (FNSR)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Finisar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -25.68% -15.42% -6.67% Finisar -4.48% 2.56% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Finisar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 2.19 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -22.21 Finisar $1.32 billion 2.18 -$48.28 million $0.32 76.19

Adesto Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finisar. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finisar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adesto Technologies and Finisar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Finisar 0 12 2 0 2.14

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 51.39%. Finisar has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Adesto Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Finisar.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. The company's products include DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Serial Flash for use in various industrial and consumer applications comprising wearables, IoT edge products and radio frequency (RF) modules; EcoXip that enables improved processor performance and reduced system power consumption; Moneta; MavriqCM, an application specific Non-Volatile Memory device for mobile camera modules; and Standard Serial Flash to store boot or program code with a low pin count industry standard serial interface. It also offers embedded system solutions, such as chips, systems on chips (SoCs), protocol stacks, routers and network interfaces, net server and commissioning tools, central management systems; and analog, mixed-signal, and RF application specific integrated circuits, as well as IP blocks. The company sells its products through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

