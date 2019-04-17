Critical Comparison: Smartsheet (SMAR) versus Cyren (CYRN)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -54.78% -46.66% -30.00% Smartsheet -30.32% -49.01% -20.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyren and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 1 10 0 2.91

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $48.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Cyren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyren and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $35.90 million 3.19 -$19.41 million N/A N/A Smartsheet $177.72 million 23.57 -$53.88 million ($0.62) -64.02

Cyren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Cyren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

