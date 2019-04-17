Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.
Shares of TSN opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $72.42.
In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tyson Foods by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $96,539,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 119,363.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 873,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 872,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
