Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tyson Foods by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $96,539,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 119,363.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 873,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 872,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.