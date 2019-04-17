Credit Suisse Group Increases Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target to $221.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $189.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of EW opened at $190.39 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.10, for a total transaction of $1,135,675.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.90, for a total transaction of $5,802,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,304. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,703,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 21,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

