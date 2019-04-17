Credit Acceptance (CACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $468.29

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $468.29 and last traded at $466.44, with a volume of 36236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7,377.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

