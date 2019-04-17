Creativecoin (CREA) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Exchanges

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013750 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

