Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,898 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,669,000 after buying an additional 10,646,948 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,283,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 1,238,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 917,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,222,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. now owns 9,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,926,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,531. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1804 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

