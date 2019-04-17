CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Volume Tops $75,729.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $75,729.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.11 or 0.11715462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001052 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025403 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,724,556,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

