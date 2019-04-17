Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $247.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

