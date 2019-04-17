Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,652 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 3,373,645 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824,484 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

