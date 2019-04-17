CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.21-5.31 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.21-$5.31 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COR stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $388,253.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,083. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

