Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 97,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,052,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 86.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,392.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

