Cooper-Standard (CPS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Standard is witnessing decline in adjusted earnings and sales, owing to unfavorable volume mix across regions along with challenging market condition in Asia and Europe. Product technology and innovation are the key factors in winning new contracts, besides gaining a competitive advantage over others. These innovations are aiding the company to gain new customers while retaining existing ones. These are also helping it find expansion opportunities. Also, its cost-saving initiatives and lowering SGA&E expenses bode well. However, rise in commodity prices due to trade disputes and tariff charges, and volatility in foreign currencies added to the company’s struggles. Over the past three months, shares of Cooper Standard have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPS. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

CPS stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $970.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

