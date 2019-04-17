Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 23,099 Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $199.25 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

