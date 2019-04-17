Contrasting The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) & Cyren (CYRN)

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Cyren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ultimate Software Group $1.14 billion 9.18 $65.14 million $2.39 138.24 Cyren $35.90 million 3.22 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

The Ultimate Software Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Ultimate Software Group and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ultimate Software Group 1 14 6 0 2.24 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus target price of $314.49, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given The Ultimate Software Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Ultimate Software Group is more favorable than Cyren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Ultimate Software Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ultimate Software Group 5.71% 9.90% 3.75% Cyren -54.78% -46.66% -30.00%

Summary

The Ultimate Software Group beats Cyren on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's UltiPro solution includes feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) service delivery and management, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. Its UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. The company also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. It markets its products and services to manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services industries primarily through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

