Contrasting Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (AMDLY) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 10.11% 7.22% 5.71% PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $2.71 billion 1.44 $280.94 million N/A N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.72 billion 4.36 $1.91 billion $1.36 25.91

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep.

Summary

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR beats Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

