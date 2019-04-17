Constant (CONST) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Constant token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00019238 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B, IDCM and Bancor Network. During the last week, Constant has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Constant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $25,679.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00374674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.01073198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00208744 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Constant Token Profile

Constant’s total supply is 51,126 tokens. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney . The official website for Constant is constant.money . The official message board for Constant is medium.com/@constantmoney

Buying and Selling Constant

Constant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24, Bancor Network and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

