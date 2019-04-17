Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $67.01.
In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wintergreen Fund, Inc. sold 1,553,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,419,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,899 shares of company stock valued at $114,124.
About Consolidated-Tomoka Land
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.
