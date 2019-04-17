Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after purchasing an additional 356,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 581.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 1,284,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,909. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-sold-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.