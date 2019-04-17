CONMED (CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $94.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CONMED traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 4366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $677,250. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CONMED (CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/conmed-cnmd-reaches-new-1-year-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

CONMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.