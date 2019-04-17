Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,749 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Solar Capital worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Solar Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $902.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

