Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 112,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

