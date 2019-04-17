Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in SJW Group (SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of SJW Group worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,435.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJW opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.07.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. SJW Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $98.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

