Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,013 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,341,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,399,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

