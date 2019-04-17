Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $422,262,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 605,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of CAT opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

