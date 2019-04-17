COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMPGY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.01 on Monday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

