Comparing Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) & STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 9 0 2.75 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.06%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -66.68% -67.92% -27.98% STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 19.37 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -24.08 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 2.73 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.46

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

