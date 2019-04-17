Comparing Neurometrix (NURO) and Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII)

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Neurometrix alerts:

13.5% of Neurometrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Neurometrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neurometrix and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.50 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neurometrix has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Neurometrix has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neurometrix and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Neurometrix and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurometrix 0.14% 0.31% 0.19% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neurometrix beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.