Comparing First Republic Bank (FRC) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 4.55 $853.83 million $4.81 21.41 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.93 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 23.61% 11.56% 0.90% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35%

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

