Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.19. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 2142177 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

